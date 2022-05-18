The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout is beginning his seventh season of playing professional baseball. The left-handed pitcher is in his second year with the Washington Nationals organization.
Rogers made his ninth appearance of the season last Friday in Washington’s 6-1 loss to visiting Houston. In one inning, he allowed no runs or hits. Of the 10 pitches he threw, eight went for strikes.
Rogers made his 10th appearance of the season Saturday in the Nationals’ 13-6 victory over the visiting Astros. In one inning on the mound he walked one and struck out one on his way to earning the win. Of the 12 pitches he threw, eight went for strikes.
So far this season, Rogers is 2-2 with a 4.87 earned-run average. In 20 1/3 innings pitched, he’s allowed 10 earned runs on 16 hits while walking seven and striking out 12.
In 24 career big-league games (12 of which he’s started), Rogers is 5-7 with a 5.38 ERA and a 1.43WHIP. In 82 innings pitched, he’s given up 49 earned runs on 85 hits while walking 32 and striking out 44.
Washington (13-26) began a three-game series at Milwaukee at 8:10 p.m. Friday night. After that, they return home to host the L.A. Dodgers for a three-game set starting Monday.
