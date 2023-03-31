The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout is beginning his eighth season of professional baseball.
The 28-year-old left-handed pitcher recently finished Spring Training with the Colorado Rockies. Rogers went 0-1 with one hold and a 10.13 earned-run average in six appearances on the mound. Over 5 1/3 innings, he allowed six earned runs on nine hits while walking three and fanning five.
Rogers didn’t make the Opening Day roster of the Rockies, so he’ll start the season with the Albuquerque Isotopes, their Triple-A affiliate. The Isotopes opened their 2023 campaign with a game at Round Rock on Friday night.
In his minor-league career, Rogers is 44-41 with a 4.20 ERA in 112 appearances (104 starts). In 598 1/3 innings, he’s allowed 303 runs (279 earned) on 633 hits while walking 139 and striking out 458. He has a 1.29 WHIP while teams have hit .270 against him.
Albuquerque continues its three-game series at Round Rock through Sunday before beginning a six-game home series against Salt Lake City on Tuesday.
