The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout is in his sixth season of playing professional baseball. The left-handed pitcher is currently with the Washington Nationals.
Tuesday night, Rogers had the best big-league outing of his career in the Nationals’ 7-1 win at Miami. He allowed one earned run on five hits while walking two and striking out four over 7 2/3 innings. Of his 103 pitches, 67 went for strikes.
In his four outings with the Nationals, Rogers is 2-0 with a 2.16 earned-run average. In 25 innings pitched, he’s allowed six earned runs on 18 hits while walking seven and striking out 16.
With the win, Rogers improved his all-time Major League record to 3-3.
Washington closes out its series against the Marlins tonight. They begin a four-game series at Cincinnati on Thursday night. If the Nationals’ rotation continues at its current pace, Rogers is scheduled to start the series finale at Cincinnati, which is slated for a 1:10 p.m. start Sunday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.