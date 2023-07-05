The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout is in his eighth season of professional baseball.
The 28-year-old left-handed pitcher has started this season with the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.
Rogers got his third straight start, but absorbed the defeat in Oklahoma City’s 7-4 win over the Isotopes on Tuesday. Over 4 2/3 innings, he allowed three earned runs on four hits while walking two and striking out two.
So far this season, Rogers 1-6 with an 8.71 earned-run avearge. Over 51 2/3 innings, he’s allowed 53 runs (50 earned) on 73 hits while walking 21 striking out 39.
In his minor-league career, Rogers is 45-47 with one save and a 4.56 ERA in 129 appearances (111 starts). In 650 innings, he’s allowed 356 runs (329 earned) on 706 hits while walking 160 and striking out 497. He has a 1.33 WHIP.
Albuquerque continues its six-game series at Oklahoma City through Sunday.
