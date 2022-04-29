The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout is beginning his seventh season of playing professional baseball. The left-handed pitcher is in his second year with the Washington Nationals organization.
Rogers made his fifth appearance of the season Thursday in Washington’s 3-2 home loss to Miami. In one inning, Rogers struck out one. Of the eight pitches he threw, six went for strikes.
So far this season, Rogers is 1-2 with a 4.60 earned-run average. In 15 2/3 innings pitched, he’s allowed eight earned runs on 15 hits while walking five and striking out eight.
In 19 career big-league games (12 of which he’s started), Rogers is 4-7 with a 5.35 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP. In 77 1/3 innings pitched, he’s given up 46 earned runs on 82 hits while walking 30 and striking out 41.
Washington began a three-game series at San Francisco on Friday night. The Nationals have three-game sets at Colorado, which starts Tuesday, and at the Los Angeles Angels, which begins Friday, after that.
