The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout recently began his eighth season of professional baseball.
The 28-year-old left-handed pitcher has started this season with the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.
Rogers has appeared in five games (all in relief) with the Isotopes thus far.
Last Thursday, Rogers allowed five earned runs on six hits while walking two and striking out two over three innings in Albuquerque’s 8-6 loss to Oklahoma City.
Wednesday, Rogers yielded two earned runs on four hits while walking three and striking out three over three innings in the Isotopes’ 8-2 loss at Round Rock.
So far, he is 1-0 with a 6.32 earned-run average and a 1.66 WHIP. Over 15 2/3 innings, Rogers has allowed 11 earned runs on 18 hits while walking eight and striking out 15.
In his minor-league career, Rogers is 45-41 with one save and a 4.25 ERA in 117 appearances (104 starts). In 614 innings, he’s allowed 314 runs (290 earned) on 651 hits while walking 147 and striking out 473. He has a 1.30 WHIP.
Albuquerque continues its six-game series at Round Rock through Sunday.
