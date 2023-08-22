The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout is in his eighth season of professional baseball.
The 29-year-old left-handed pitcher is currently with the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.
Rogers has appeared in two recent games for the Isotopes.
On Aug. 13, he came out of the bullpen and allowed four earned runs on three hits while walking one in one-third of an inning in Albuquerque’s 9-6 loss at Round Rock.
Last Friday, Rogers absorbed the loss in El Paso’s 7-5 win over the Isotopes. He started and allowed seven earned runs on eight hits while walking three and striking out two over four frames.
So far this season, Rogers is 4-8 with a 8.79 earned-run average. Over 84 innings, he’s allowed 86 runs (82 earned) on 120 hits while walking 35 and fanning 53.
In his minor-league career, Rogers is 48-49 with one save and a 4.76 ERA in 137 appearances (116 starts). In 682 1/3 innings, he’s allowed 389 runs (361 earned) on 753 hits while walking 174 and striking out 511. He has a 1.36 WHIP and teams are batting .278 against him.
Albuquerque continues its six-game series at Oklahoma City through Sunday.
