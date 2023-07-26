The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout is in his eighth season of professional baseball.
The 29-year-old left-handed pitcher is currently with the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.
Rogers got his second start this month last Friday at Sugar Land.
He received a no-decision in the Space Cowboys’ 7-3 victory over the Isotopes.
Over 5 1/3 innings, Rogers allowed four earned runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out two.
So far this season, Rogers is 2-6 with a 7.62 earned-run average. Over 65 innings, he’s allowed 58 runs (55 earned) on 84 hits while walking 26 and fanning 45.
In his minor-league career, Rogers is 46-47 with one save and a 4.53 ERA in 132 appearances (112 starts). In 663 1/3 innings, he’s allowed 361 runs (334 earned) on 717 hits while walking 165 and striking out 503.
He has a 1.33 WHIP and teams are batting .274 against him.
Albuquerque continues its six-game home series against Sacramento through Sunday.
