The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout is in his seventh season of playing professional baseball. The left-handed pitcher is in his second year with the Washington Nationals organization.
Rogers has been on the injured list since June 3 with a left shoulder impingement. According to recently-retired New Albany head coach Chris McIntyre, Rogers will soon begin rehab in Florida.
So far this season, Rogers is 2-2 with a 5.13 earned-run average. In 26 1/3 innings pitched, he’s allowed 15 earned runs on 24 hits while walking 11 and striking out 12.
In 30 career big-league games (12 of which he’s started), Rogers is 5-7 with a 5.42 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP. In 88 innings pitched, he’s given up 53 earned runs on 91 hits while walking 36 and fanning 45.
