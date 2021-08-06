The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout is in his sixth season of playing professional baseball. The left-handed pitcher is currently with the Rochester Red Wings, the Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.
In his 14th appearance of the season, Rogers didn’t factor in the decision despite a very strong start Friday night against the Syracuse Mets. In 7 1/3 innings, he allowed three hits while walking one and striking out five.
So far this season Rogers is 5-5 with a 4.99 earned-run average. In 70 1/3 innings pitched, he has allowed 43 runs (39 earned) on 75 hits while walking 18 and striking out 46.
Rochester continues its six-game home series against Syracuse through Sunday before next week’s six-game series at Buffalo.
