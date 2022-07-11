The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout is in his seventh season of playing professional baseball. The left-handed pitcher is in his second year with the Washington Nationals organization.
Rogers was sent down to the Double-A Harrisburg Senators last Wednesday. That night he made the start, and suffered the loss, in the Erie SeaWolves’ 7-0 victory over the Senators. Over four innings, he allowed six earned runs on eight hits while walking one and striking out two.
So far this season in the minors, Rogers is 0-3 with a 12.66 earned-run average in three starts. In 10 2/3 innings pitched, he’s allowed 17 runs (15 earned) on 17 hits while walking three and striking out eight.
So far this season in the majors, Rogers is 2-2 with a 5.13 earned-run average. In 26 1/3 innings pitched, he’s allowed 15 earned runs on 24 hits while walking 11 and striking out 12.
In 30 career big-league games (12 of which he’s started), Rogers is 5-7 with a 5.42 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP. In 88 innings pitched, he’s given up 53 earned runs on 91 hits while walking 36 and fanning 45.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.