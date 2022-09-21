The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout is in his seventh season of playing professional baseball.
In August, the left-handed pitcher was signed to a minor-league contract by the Miami Marlins and assigned to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, their Triple-A affiliate.
Rogers is 1-1 in three starts this month.
On Sept. 3, he didn’t factor in the decision in Jacksonville’s 4-3 win at Gwinnett. He allowed three earned runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out three over six innings.
On Sept. 10, Rogers picked up the victory on the mound in the Jumbo Shrimp’s 3-2 triumph over Iowa. Over six innings, he allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits while walking four and striking out three.
Last Thursday, he absorbed the loss in Jacksonville’s 6-1 setback at Nashville. Over five frames, he allowed three earned runs on six hits while walking three and fanning three.
So far this season in the minors, Rogers is 3-9 with a 7.20 earned-run average. In 60 innings pitched, he’s allowed 52 runs (48 earned) on 74 hits while walking 23 and striking out 42. He has a 1.62 WHIP and teams are batting .297 against him.
So far this season in the majors, Rogers is 2-2 with a 5.13 ERA. In 26 1/3 innings pitched, he’s allowed 15 earned runs on 24 hits while walking 11 and striking out 12.
The Jumbo Shrimp continue their six-game home series against Charlotte at 7:05 p.m. tonight.
