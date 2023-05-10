The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout recently began his eighth season of professional baseball.
The 28-year-old left-handed pitcher has started this season with the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.
Rogers has appeared in seven games (five in relief) with the Isotopes thus far.
Sunday, Rogers started and suffered his second loss of the season in the Sugar Land Space Cowboys’ 24-8 win at Albuquerque. He allowed 10 earned runs on 10 hits while walking one and striking out two over the first two innings.
So far this season, he is 1-2 with a 9.58 earned-run average and a 2.08 WHIP. Over 20 2/3 innings, Rogers has allowed 25 runs (22 earned) on 34 hits while walking nine and striking out 20.
In his minor-league career, Rogers is 45-43 with one save and a 4.38 ERA in 119 appearances (106 starts). In 619 innings, he’s allowed 328 runs (301 earned) on 667 hits while walking 148 and striking out 478. He has a 1.32 WHIP.
Albuquerque continues its six-game series at Las Vegas through Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.