The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout is beginning his seventh season of playing professional baseball. The left-handed pitcher is in his second year with the Washington Nationals organization.
Rogers made his fourth appearance of the season Sunday in Washington’s 12-3 home loss to San Francisco. In two-thirds of an inning, Rogers allowed one hit. Of the 11 pitches he threw, seven went for strikes.
So far this season, Rogers is 1-2 with a 4.91 earned-run average. In 14 2/3 innings pitched, he’s allowed eight earned runs on 15 hits while walking five and striking out seven.
In 18 career big-league games (12 of which he’s started), Rogers is 4-7 with a 5.42 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP. In 76 1/3 innings pitched, he’s given up 46 earned runs on 82 hits while walking 30 and striking out 40.
Washington (6-12) began a three-game home series against Miami on Tuesday night. Rogers is scheduled to start the final game of that series, which is slated to start at 1:05 p.m. Thursday.
