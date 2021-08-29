The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout is in his sixth season of playing professional baseball. The left-handed pitcher is currently with the Rochester Red Wings, the Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.
In his 17th appearance of the season, Rogers earned the victory in his team’s 10-2 triumph at Syracuse on Aug. 24. He tossed 5 2/3 shutout innings, giving up four hits while walking one and striking out six.
In his 18th appearance of the season, Rogers received a no-decision as the Red Wings and Mets played to a 3-3 tie over seven innings Sunday. He threw five shutout innings, allowing seven hits while walking two and striking out three.
So far this season Rogers is 7-6 with a 4.48 earned-run average. In 90 1/3 innings pitched, he has allowed 49 runs (45 earned) on 99 hits while walking 24 and striking out 63.
Rochester begins a six-game home series against the Worcester Red Sox tonight.
