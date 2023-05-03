The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout recently began his eighth season of professional baseball.
The 28-year-old left-handed pitcher has started this season with the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.
Rogers has appeared in six games (five in relief) with the Isotopes thus far.
Tuesday, Rogers started and suffered his first loss of the season in the Sugar Land Space Cowboys’ 14-3 win at Albuquerque. He allowed four runs (one earned) on six hits while walking none and striking out three over the first three innings.
So far, he is 1-1 with a 5.79 earned-run average and a 1.71 WHIP. Over 18 2/3 innings, Rogers has allowed 15 runs (12 earned) on 24 hits while walking eight and striking out 18.
In his minor-league career, Rogers is 45-42 with one save and a 4.24 ERA in 118 appearances (105 starts). In 617 innings, he’s allowed 318 runs (291 earned) on 657 hits while walking 147 and striking out 476. He has a 1.30 WHIP.
Albuquerque continues its six-game series against Sugar Land through Sunday.
