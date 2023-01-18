The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout is preparing for his eighth season of professional baseball.
The 28-year-old left-handed pitcher finished last season with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins.
On Nov. 10, Rogers elected free agency.
On Jan. 9, he signed a minor-league contact with the Colorado Rockies.
On Jan. 13, Rogers was assigned to the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Rockies’ Triple-A affiliate.
Last year in the minors, Rogers went 5-9 with a 6.50 earned-run average in 15 games, all starts. In 72 innings pitched, he allowed 56 runs (52 earned) on 85 hits while walking 28 and striking out 50. He tallied a 1.57 WHIP while teams batted .290 against him.
In his minor-league career, Rogers is 44-41 with a 4.20 ERA in 112 appearances (104 starts). In 598 1/3 innings, he’s allowed 303 runs (279 earned) on 633 hits while walking 139 and striking out 458. He has a 1.29 WHIP while teams have hit .270 against him.
In 30 career big-league games (12 of which he’s started), Rogers is 5-7 with a 5.42 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP. In 88 innings pitched, he’s given up 53 earned runs on 91 hits while walking 36 and fanning 45.
The Isotopes are scheduled to open their season March 31.
