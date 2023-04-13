The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout is beginning his eighth season of professional baseball.
The 28-year-old left-handed pitcher started the season with the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.
Rogers has appeared in two games with the Isotopes so far. He is 0-0 with a 4.50 earned-run average and a 1.00 WHIP. He has six strikeouts in six innings of action.
In his minor-league career, Rogers is 44-41 with a 4.20 ERA in 114 appearances (104 starts). In 604 1/3 innings, he’s struck out 464. He has a 1.29 WHIP.
Albuquerque continues its six-game series at El Paso through Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.