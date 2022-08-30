The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout is in his seventh season of playing professional baseball.
Earlier this month the left-handed pitcher was signed to a minor-league contract by the Miami Marlins and assigned to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, their Triple-A affiliate.
Rogers is coming off a pair of defeats.
He absorbed the loss in Norfolk’s 6-3 win over the Jumbo Shrimp in a game that started last Tuesday and was completed last Wednesday. Rogers allowed two earned runs on four hits while walking one over three innings.
Sunday, he again suffered the defeat in Norfolk’s 9-2 triumph at Jacksonville. Over four innings he allowed six earned runs on six hits while walking three and striking out three.
So far this season in the minors, Rogers is 2-8 with an 8.58 earned-run average. Over 43 innings, he’s allowed 44 runs (41 earned) on 59 hits while walking 14 and striking out 33. He also has a 1.70 WHIP.
So far this season in the majors, Rogers is 2-2 with a 5.13 ERA. In 26 1/3 innings pitched, he’s allowed 15 earned runs on 24 hits while walking 11 and striking out 12.
In 30 career big-league games (12 of which he’s started), Rogers is 5-7 with a 5.42 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP. In 88 innings pitched, he’s given up 53 earned runs on 91 hits while walking 36 and fanning 45.
The Jumbo Shrimp continue their six-game series at Gwinnett at 7:05 p.m. tonight.
