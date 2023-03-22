The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout is beginning his eighth season of professional baseball.
The 28-year-old left-handed pitcher is currently in Spring Training with his new team, the Colorado Rockies.
Monday, Rogers picked up the hold in Colorado’s 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. He allowed one hit while walking two in one inning of action.
So far in Arizona, Rogers is 0-1 with one hold and a 10.13 earned-run average in six appearances on the mound. Over 5 1/3 innings, he has allowed six earned runs on nine hits while walking three and fanning five.
In 30 career big-league games (12 of which he’s started), Rogers is 5-7 with a 5.42 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP. In 88 innings pitched, he’s given up 53 earned runs on 91 hits while walking 36 and fanning 45.
The Rockies (10-16) will face Milwaukee on Friday, Cleveland on Saturday before split squad games against the Chicago White Sox and Cincinnati on Sunday. Colorado then will close out Spring Training with games against the Brewers on Monday and Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.