Josh Rogers Rochester head shot

Josh Rogers

The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout is in his sixth season of playing professional baseball. The left-handed pitcher is currently with the Rochester Red Wings, the Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.   

In his 13th appearance of the season, Rogers picked up the win in Rochester's 7-4 victory at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday. In 4 1/3 innings of relief, he allowed three earned runs on four hits while walking one and striking out two. 

So far this season Rogers is 5-5 with a 5.57 earned-run average. In 63 innings pitched, he has allowed 43 runs (39 earned) on 72 hits while walking 17 and striking out 41.

In four appearances this month, Rogers is 2-1 with a 5.48 ERA. In 23 innings pitched, he has allowed 16 runs (14 earned) on 26 hits while walking seven and striking out 11.  

Rochester continues its six-game home series against the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs through Sunday. 

