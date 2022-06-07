The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout is beginning his seventh season of playing professional baseball. The left-handed pitcher is in his second year with the Washington Nationals organization.
Rogers made his 15th appearance of the season last Wednesday in Washington's 5-0 loss at the New York Mets. In one-third of an inning he threw threw one pitch and got one out.
Rogers made his 16th appearance of the season in the Nationals' 8-1 loss at Cincinnati last Thursday. In two-thirds of an inning he allowed two earned runs on one hit while walking one. Of the 15 pitches he threw, eight went for strikes.
The next day, Rogers was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left shoulder impingement.
So far this season, Rogers is 2-2 with a 5.13 earned-run average. In 26 1/3 innings pitched, he's allowed 15 earned runs on 24 hits while walking 11 and striking out 12.
In 30 career big-league games (12 of which he's started), Rogers is 5-7 with a 5.42 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP. In 88 innings pitched, he's given up 53 earned runs on 91 hits while walking 36 and fanning 45.
