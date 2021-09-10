The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout is in his sixth season of playing professional baseball. The left-handed pitcher is currently with the Rochester Red Wings, the Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.
Rogers received a no-decision in his second big-league start with the Nationals on Friday night at Pittsburgh. He was in line for the win after allowing two earned runs on eight hits while walking one and striking out one in 6 2/3 innings. When he left, Washington held a 3-2 lead. The Pirates, however, rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to pull out a 4-3 victory.
In his two outings with the Nationals, Rogers is 1-0 with a 3.65 earned-run average. In 12 1/3 innings pitched, he’s allowed five earned runs on 12 hits while walking four and striking out six.
Washington continues its three-game series, which lasts through Sunday, at Pittsburgh at 6:35 p.m. tonight. The Nationals then return home to host Miami for a three-game set beginning Monday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.