The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout is in his seventh season of playing professional baseball. The left-handed pitcher is in his second year with the Washington Nationals organization.
Rogers made his second rehab start with the Triple-A Rochester Red Wings last Friday night. He suffered the loss in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s 10-9 triumph over the host Red Wings. In 3 2/3 innings pitched, Rogers allowed six earned runs on eight hits while walking none and striking out two.
Tuesday, Rogers was designated for assignment by the Nationals.
So far this season in the minors, Rogers is 1-5 with a 9.85 earned-run average in six starts. In 24 2/3 innings pitched, he’s allowed 30 runs (27 earned) on 38 hits while walking seven and striking out 18.
So far this season in the majors, Rogers is 2-2 with a 5.13 earned-run average. In 26 1/3 innings pitched, he’s allowed 15 earned runs on 24 hits while walking 11 and striking out 12.
In 30 career big-league games (12 of which he’s started), Rogers is 5-7 with a 5.42 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP. In 88 innings pitched, he’s given up 53 earned runs on 91 hits while walking 36 and fanning 45.
