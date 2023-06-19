The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout is in his eighth season of professional baseball.
The 28-year-old left-handed pitcher has started this season with the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.
Rogers has appeared in 14 games (10 in relief) with the Isotopes thus far. He has come out of the bullpen four times this month.
On June 10, he allowed one hit while walking one and striking out two over one inning of Albuquerque’s 9-3 loss to Sugar Land.
This past Saturday, Rogers yielded two earned runs on four hits while striking out one over two innings of action in the Isotopes’ 8-5 loss at Tacoma.
So far this season, he is 1-4 with a 9.30 earned-run average and a 1.87 WHIP. Over 39 2/3 innings, Rogers has allowed 44 runs (41 earned) on 59 hits while walking 15 and striking out 35.
In his minor-league career, Rogers is 45-45 with one save and a 4.51 ERA in 126 appearances (108 starts). In 638 innings, he’s allowed 347 runs (320 earned) on 692 hits while walking 154 and striking out 493. He has a 1.33 WHIP.
Albuquerque continues its six-game series at Reno through Sunday.
