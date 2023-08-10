The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout is in his eighth season of professional baseball.
The 29-year-old left-handed pitcher is currently with the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.
Monday, Rogers absorbed the loss in Round Rock’s 10-5 triumph over the Isotopes. Over 3 2/3 innings, he allowed 10 earned runs on 12 hits while walking two and striking out one.
So far this season, Rogers is 4-7 with a 8.02 earned-run average. Over 79 2/3 innings, he’s allowed 75 runs (71 earned) on 109 hits while walking 31 and fanning 51.
In his minor-league career, Rogers is 48-48 with one save and a 4.65 ERA in 135 appearances (115 starts). In 678 innings, he’s allowed 378 runs (350 earned) on 742 hits while walking 170 and striking out 509. He has a 1.35 WHIP and teams are batting .276 against him.
Albuquerque continues its six-game series at Round Rock through Sunday.
