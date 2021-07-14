The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout is in his sixth season of playing professional baseball. The left-handed pitcher is currently with the Rochester Red Wings, the Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.
In his 11th appearance of the season Rogers absorbed the loss in host Syracuse’s 18-2 triumph over the Red Wings on Tuesday night. In 3 2/3 innings, he allowed nine runs (seven earned) on eight hits while walking two and striking out two. It was only Rogers’ second loss with Rochester.
So far this season Rogers is 4-5 with a 5.40 earned-run average. In 55 innings pitched, he has allowed 37 runs (33 earned) on 62 hits while walking 14 and striking out 38.
In three starts this month, Rogers is 1-1 with a 4.80 ERA. In 15 innings pitched, he has allowed 10 runs (eight earned) on 10 hits while walking four and striking out eight.
Rochester continues its series at Syracuse through Sunday.
