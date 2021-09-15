The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout is in his sixth season of playing professional baseball. The left-handed pitcher is currently with the Washington Nationals.
Rogers had another outstanding outing for the Nats on Wednesday. However, for the second straight start he received a no-decision. Rogers was in line for the win against the Miami Marlins after allowing one hit and striking out six while also walking one over the first five innings. Miami, however, scored eight runs over the final four innings en route to an 8-6 win.
In his three outings with the Nationals, Rogers is 1-0 with a 2.60 earned-run average. In 17 1/3 innings pitched, he's allowed five earned runs on 13 hits while walking five and striking out 12.
Washington begins a three-game home series against Colorado on Friday night before heading to Miami for a three-game set starting Monday. After that, the Nationals are slated to visit Cincinnati for a four-game series beginning Sept. 23.
