The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout is in his sixth season of playing professional baseball. The left-handed pitcher was released by the Norfolk (Va.) Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, on Tuesday.
In his fourth appearance of the season, Rogers suffered the loss as the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp topped the Tides 8-1 on May 22.
In his second start of the season, Rogers allowed five earned runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out four over 5 1/3 innings. Of the 78 pitches he threw, 55 went for strikes.
So far this season Rogers is 0-3 with a 7.79 earned-run average and has 14 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.
