The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout recently began his eighth season of professional baseball.
The 28-year-old left-handed pitcher has started this season with the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.
Rogers has appeared in nine games (five in relief) with the Isotopes thus far.
Last Saturday, Rogers absorbed the loss in Tacoma’s 6-3 win over Albuquerque in the second game of a doubleheader. He allowed five earned runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out five over 4 1/3 innings.
So far this season, he is 1-3 with a 8.13 earned-run average and a 1.71 WHIP. Over 31 innings, Rogers has allowed 31 runs (28 earned) on 43 hits while walking 10 and striking out 30.
In his minor-league career, Rogers is 45-44 with one save and a 4.39 ERA in 121 appearances (108 starts). In 629 1/3 innings, he’s allowed 334 runs (307 earned) on 676 hits while walking 149 and striking out 488. He has a 1.31 WHIP.
Albuquerque continues its six-game home series against Round Rock through Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.