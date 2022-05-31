The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout is beginning his seventh season of playing professional baseball. The left-handed pitcher is in his second year with the Washington Nationals organization.
Rogers made his 14th appearance of the season Monday in Washington’s 13-5 loss at the New York Mets. In one inning on the mound, he allowed one earned run on one hit. Of the 13 pitches he threw, 10 went for strikes.
So far this season, Rogers is 2-2 with a 4.62 earned-run average. In 25 1/3 innings pitched, he’s allowed 13 earned runs on 23 hits while walking 10 and striking out 12.
In 28 career big-league games (12 of which he’s started), Rogers is 5-7 with a 5.28 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP. In 87 innings pitched, he’s given up 51 earned runs on 90 hits while walking 35 and striking out 45.
Washington closes out its series at New York at 1:10 p.m. this afternoon. The Nationals open a four-game series at Cincinnati on Thursday evening.
