The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout is in his sixth season of playing professional baseball. The left-handed pitcher finished up the season with the Washington Nationals.
Rogers suffered the loss in the Nationals' 4-2 setback to the Boston Red Sox on Friday night. In six innings, he allowed four earned runs on seven hits while walking three and striking out three.
In his six outings with the Nationals this season Rogers went 2-2 with a 3.28 earned-run average and a 1.29 WHIP. In 35 2/3 innings pitched, he allowed 13 earned runs on 32 hits while walking 14 and striking out 22.
In 18 games in Triple-A this year, Rogers went 7-6 with a 4.48 ERA and a 1.36 WHIP. In 90 1/3 innings pitched, he allowed 49 runs (45 earned) on 99 hits while walking 24 and striking out 63.
In 14 career big-league games (nine of which he's started), Rogers is 3-5 with a 5.55 ERA and a 1.49 WHIP. In 61 2/3 innings pitched, he's given up 38 earned runs on 67 hits while walking 25 and striking out 33.
After the game, Washington manager Dave Martinez said of Rogers: "He's gonna come to spring training and fight for a job."
