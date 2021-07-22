The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout is in his sixth season of playing professional baseball. The left-handed pitcher is currently with the Rochester Red Wings, the Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.
In his 12th appearance of the season Rogers didn’t factor in the decision in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s 7-6 10-inning win over the Red Wings on Tuesday night. In 3 2/3 innings, he allowed three earned runs on six hits while walking two and striking out one.
So far this season Rogers is 4-5 with a 5.52 earned-run average. In 58 2/3 innings pitched, he has allowed 40 runs (36 earned) on 68 hits while walking 16 and striking out 39.
In four starts this month, Rogers is 1-1 with a 5.30 ERA. In 18 2/3 innings pitched, he has allowed 13 runs (11 earned) on 22 hits while walking six and striking out nine.
Rochester continues its series at Scranton through Sunday.
