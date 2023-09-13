The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout is in his eighth season of professional baseball.
The 29-year-old left-handed pitcher is currently with the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.
Rogers has made two appearances on the mound, both in relief, this month.
On Sept. 3, he allowed two earned runs on five hits while walking none and striking out one over three innings while getting a no-decision in Albuquerque’s 8-5 loss at Sacramento.
Last Saturday, Rogers picked up his sixth win of the season. Over three innings, he allowed four earned runs on five hits while walking one and striking out one in the Isotopes’ 14-7 victory over visiting Reno.
So far this season, Rogers is 6-8 with a 8.40 earned-run average. Over 94 1/3 innings, he’s allowed 92 runs (88 earned) on 132 hits while walking 38 and fanning 58.
In his minor-league career, Rogers is 50-49 with one save and a 4.77 ERA in 140 appearances (116 starts). Over 692 2/3 innings, he’s allowed 395 runs (367 earned) on 765 hits while walking 177 and striking out 516. He has a 1.36 WHIP and teams are batting .278 against him.
Albuquerque continues its six-game series at El Paso through Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.