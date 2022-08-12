The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout is in his seventh season of playing professional baseball.
Earlier this month the left-handed pitcher was designated for assignment by the Washington Nationals, but Rogers instead elected free agency.
On Wednesday, Rogers was signed to a minor-league contract by the Miami Marlins. He then was assigned to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Marlins’ Triple-A affiliate.
Rogers made his debut with the Jumbo Shrimp on Wednesday night. He absorbed the loss on the mound in host Durham’s 10-9 win over Jacksonville. He allowed five earned runs on five hits while walking three and fanning five over 4 1/3 innings.
So far this season in the minors, Rogers is 1-6 with a 9.93 earned-run average in seven starts. In 29 innings pitched, he’s allowed 35 runs (32 earned) on 43 hits while walking 10 and striking out 23.
So far this season in the majors, Rogers is 2-2 with a 5.13 ERA. In 26 1/3 innings pitched, he’s allowed 15 earned runs on 24 hits while walking 11 and striking out 12.
In 30 career big-league games (12 of which he’s started), Rogers is 5-7 with a 5.42 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP. In 88 innings pitched, he’s given up 53 earned runs on 91 hits while walking 36 and fanning 45.
