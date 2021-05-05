The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout is in his sixth season of playing professional baseball. The left-handed pitcher is currently with the Norfolk Tides, the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles.
In his first start in two years, since his second Tommy John Surgery, Rogers absorbed the loss on the mound as the host Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp topped the Tides 10-7 Wednesday.
In four innings pitched, Rogers allowed seven earned runs on nine hits while walking one and striking out four. Of the 81 pitches he threw, 55 went for strikes.
Norfolk (0-2) continues its season-opening six-game series at Jacksonville at 7:05 p.m. tonight.
