The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout recently began his eighth season of professional baseball.
The 28-year-old left-handed pitcher has started this season with the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.
Rogers has appeared in eight games (five in relief) with the Isotopes thus far.
Last Saturday, Rogers had one of his best outings of the young season. He started but got a no-decision in Albuquerque’s 7-6 loss at Las Vegas. Over six innings, Rogers allowed one earned run on two hits while walking none and striking out five.
So far this season, he is 1-2 with a 7.76 earned-run average and a 1.69 WHIP. Over 26 2/3 innings, Rogers has allowed 26 runs (23 earned) on 36 hits while walking nine and striking out 25.
In his minor-league career, Rogers is 45-43 with one save and a 4.35 ERA in 120 appearances (107 starts). In 625 innings, he’s allowed 329 runs (302 earned) on 669 hits while walking 148 and striking out 483. He has a 1.31 WHIP.
Albuquerque continues its six-game series against Tacoma through Sunday.
