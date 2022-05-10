The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout is beginning his seventh season of playing professional baseball. The left-handed pitcher is in his second year with the Washington Nationals organization.
Rogers made his seventh appearance of the season last Thursday in Washington's 9-7 loss at Colorado. In 1 2/3 innings, he allowed one earned run on one hit while fanning three. Of the 32 pitches he threw, 23 went for strikes.
Rogers made his eighth appearance of the season Sunday in Washington's 5-4 loss at the Los Angeles Angels. In one-third of an inning, he allowed two earned runs on one hit while walking one. Of the 12 pitches he threw, five went for strikes.
So far this season, Rogers is 1-2 with a 5.40 earned-run average. In 18 1/3 innings pitched, he's allowed 10 earned runs on 16 hits while walking six and striking out eight.
In 22 career big-league games (12 of which he's started), Rogers is 4-7 with a 5.51 ERA and a 1.45 WHIP. In 80 innings pitched, he's given up 49 earned runs on 85 hits while walking 31 and striking out 44.
Washington began a three-game home series against the New York Mets on Tuesday. The Nationals will then host Houston for a three-game set before heading to Miami.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.