The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout is beginning his seventh season of playing professional baseball. The left-handed pitcher is in his second year with the Washington Nationals organization.
Rogers, who had been optioned to the Rochester Red Wings (the Triple-A affiliate of the Nationals) on April 6, was called up by the Nationals on Monday.
Monday night, he picked up his fourth big-league victory as visiting Washington beat the reigning world champion Atlanta Braves 11-2. Rogers allowed one earned run on two hits while walking two and striking out three over 5 1/3 innings. Of the 74 pitches he threw, 46 went for strikes. Of the 20 batters he faced, he started 14 off with first-pitch strikes.
In 15 career big-league games (10 of which he’s started), Rogers is 4-5 with a 5.24 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP. In 67 innings pitched, he’s given up 39 earned runs on 67 hits while walking 27 and striking out 36.
Washington (2-3) closes out its three-game series at Atlanta at 12:20 p.m. today. The Nationals then head to Pittsburgh for a four-game series.
