The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout recently began his eighth season of professional baseball.
The 28-year-old left-handed pitcher has started this season with the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.
Rogers has appeared in 12 games (eight in relief) with the Isotopes thus far. He has come out of the bullpen twice this month.
Last Thursday, Rogers allowed three earned runs on two hits while walking two and striking out one over three innings in Albuquerque’s 7-6 loss at Salt Lake.
On Tuesday, he allowed one earned run on four hits while walking none and striking out one over 2 1/3 innings in the Isotopes’ 11-7 win over Sugar Land.
So far this season, he is 1-4 with a 9.57 earned-run average and a 1.85 WHIP. Over 36 2/3 innings, Rogers has allowed 42 runs (39 earned) on 54 hits while walking 14 and striking out 32.
In his minor-league career, Rogers is 45-45 with one save and a 4.51 ERA in 124 appearances (108 starts). In 635 innings, he’s allowed 345 runs (318 earned) on 687 hits while walking 153 and striking out 490. He has a 1.32 WHIP.
Albuquerque continues its six-game home series against Sugar Land through Sunday.
