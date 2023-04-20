The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout is starting his eighth season of professional baseball.
The 28-year-old left-handed pitcher has started this season with the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.
Rogers has appeared in three games with the Isotopes so far. He is 1-0 with a 3.72 earned-run average and a 1.14 WHIP. He has 10 strikeouts in 9 2/3 innings of action and teams are batting just .216 against him.
Rogers notched his first win of the season on April 14, when he came out of the bullpen and allowed one earned run on three hits while walking two and fanning four in 3 2/3 innings.
In his minor-league career, Rogers is 45-41 with one save and a 4.19 ERA in 115 appearances (104 starts). In 608 innings, he’s struck out 468. He has a 1.29 WHIP.
Albuquerque continues its six-game series against Oklahoma City through Sunday.
