The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout is in his sixth season of playing professional baseball. The left-handed pitcher is currently with the Rochester Red Wings, the Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals.
In his 15th appearance of the season, Rogers absorbed the loss in host Buffalo’s 4-3 win over the Red Wings on Thursday night. In 4 1/3 innings, he allowed four earned runs on six hits while walking two and striking out three.
So far this season Rogers is 5-6 with a 5.18 earned-run average. In 74 2/3 innings pitched, he has allowed 47 runs (43 earned) on 82 hits while walking 20 and striking out 49.
Rochester continues its six-game series at Buffalo through Sunday.
