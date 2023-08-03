The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout is in his eighth season of professional baseball.
The 29-year-old left-handed pitcher is currently with the Albuquerque Isotopes, the Triple-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.
Rogers picked up a pair of wins in his last two starts.
On July 27, he allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits while walking two and striking out two over five frames in Albuquerque’s 4-3 victory over Sacramento.
On Wednesday, Rogers gave up four earned runs on nine hits while walking one and striking out three over six innings in the Isotopes’ 19-6 win over Las Vegas.
So far this season, Rogers is 4-6 with a 7.22 earned-run average. Over 76 innings, he’s allowed 65 runs (61 earned) on 97 hits while walking 29 and fanning 50.
In his minor-league career, Rogers is 48-47 with one save and a 4.54 ERA in 134 appearances (114 starts). In 674 1/3 innings, he’s allowed 368 runs (340 earned) on 730 hits while walking 168 and striking out 508. He has a 1.33 WHIP and teams are batting .274 against him.
Albuquerque continues its six-game home series against Las Vegas through Sunday.
