The former New Albany High School star and University of Louisville standout is in his sixth season of playing professional baseball. The left-handed pitcher is currently with the Washington Nationals.
Sunday was a homecoming of sorts for Rogers, who had hundreds of friends and family at Great American Ball Park to watch him pitch against the Cincinnati Reds. He suffered his first loss on the mound with the Nationals in the Reds' 9-2 victory. Rogers allowed three earned runs on seven hits — including two home runs — while walking four and striking out three over 4 2/3 innings. Of his 102 pitches, 62 went for strikes.
In his five outings with the Nationals, Rogers is 2-1 with a 2.73 earned-run average and a 1.21 WHIP. In 29 2/3 innings pitched, he's allowed nine earned runs on 25 hits while walking 11 and striking out 19.
Washington began a three-game series at Colorado on Monday night. The Nationals close out their regular season with a three-game home set against the Boston Red Sox beginning Friday night. Rogers is scheduled to start Saturday's game, which is slated to begin at 4:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.