Henryville Hornets

HENRYVILLE — Scottsburg topped Henryville and Borden in a tri-match Tuesday. 

The Warriors carded a collective 229 — 44 shots ahead of the Hornets. The Braves didn't field a full team. 

Borden's Kylan Nash earned medalist honors, shooting an 11-over-par 47. 

SCOTTSBURG 229, HENRYVILLE 273, BORDEN INC. 

Medalist: Kylan Nash (Borden) 47. 

Scottsburg: Jace Luttrell 50, Jarin Luttrell 58, Lucas Miller 60, Evan Davidson 61, Meade McNeely 65. 

Henryville: Broadie Steepleton 62, Eli Higdon 67, Hayden Davis 72, Sawyer Jackson 72. 

Borden: Nash 47, Ryan Leftwich 66, Carson Thomas 67. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you