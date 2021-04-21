HENRYVILLE — Scottsburg topped Henryville and Borden in a tri-match Tuesday.
The Warriors carded a collective 229 — 44 shots ahead of the Hornets. The Braves didn't field a full team.
Borden's Kylan Nash earned medalist honors, shooting an 11-over-par 47.
.
SCOTTSBURG 229, HENRYVILLE 273, BORDEN INC.
Medalist: Kylan Nash (Borden) 47.
Scottsburg: Jace Luttrell 50, Jarin Luttrell 58, Lucas Miller 60, Evan Davidson 61, Meade McNeely 65.
Henryville: Broadie Steepleton 62, Eli Higdon 67, Hayden Davis 72, Sawyer Jackson 72.
Borden: Nash 47, Ryan Leftwich 66, Carson Thomas 67.
