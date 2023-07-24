PENDLETON — The Floyds Knobs Community Club Junior League All-Star team just couldn’t overcome Michigan in the Central Region Tournament.
FKCC lost twice to the reigning region and World Series champion at Pendleton Heights High School. The first time was 15-5 last Thursday in the first round of the seven-team, modified double-elimination region tourney and the second time was 7-0 in Sunday afternoon’s region final.
In between, FKCC dominated its other four foes, outscoring them by a combined 87-10 to earn a rematch with Michigan in the championship game.
FKCC mauled Missouri 33-0 and Ohio 30-0 Friday before beating Illinois 15-7 and Kentucky 9-3 Saturday to earn a spot in the final.
Against Illinois, FKCC pounded out 25 hits en route to victory. Claire Belcher led the way at the plate, going 4-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs while scoring once. Kynlee Howell, Lily Philpott and Aubrey Duckworth added three hits apiece. Howell went 3-for-3 with an RBI while touching home twice. Philpott was 3-for-3 with two doubles while scoring twice. Duckworth went 3-for-3 while scoring once.
Additionally, Lindsay Platt, Kendall Maher, Lainey Weber, Alayna Kolish, Charley Allgeier and Addison Marcum had two hits apiece. Marcum also drove in four runs while Platt, Maher, Weber and Allgeier touched home twice.
Against Kentucky, Maher led the way at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and five RBIs while scoring once. Belcher also went 3-for-3 while Emory Hegedus was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and touched home twice. Additionally, Kolish added a pair of hits.
Duckworth picked up the win in the circle. She allowed three earned runs on eight hits while walking four and striking out six over six innings of action.
In the final, Hudsonville/Georgetown (Mich.) shutout FKCC to earn a spot in the Junior League World Series in Kirkland, Wash.
.
JUNIOR LEAGUE CENTRAL REGION TOURNAMENT
Last Thursday through Sunday at Legends Field, Pendleton Heights High School
Game 1: Kentucky 14, Iowa 1
Game 2: Illinois 11, Missouri 1
Game 3: Michigan 15, Floyds Knobs 5
Game 4: Kentucky 18, Ohio 3
Game 5: Michigan 15, Illinois 1
Game 6: Floyds Knobs 33, Missouri 0
Game 7: Illinois 7, Iowa 4
Game 8: Floyds Knobs 30, Ohio 0
Game 9: Michigan 6, Kentucky 4
Game 10: FKCC 15, Illinois 7
Game 11: FKCC 9, Kentucky 3
Game 12 (final): Michigan 7, FKCC 0, Sunday
*Michigan advances to Junior League World Series in Kirkland, Wash.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.