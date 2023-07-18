JUNIOR LEAGUE SOFTBALL: Floyds Knobs seeks Central Region title

FLOYDS KNOBS — The Floyds Knobs Community Club Junior League All-Star team is hoping to make a run at the World Series.
FKCC begins play in the Central Region Tournament on Thursday afternoon at Legends Field at Pendleton Heights High School. If it can win the seven-team, modified double-elimination tournament, which concludes with the final at 1 p.m. Sunday, Floyds Knobs would qualify for the Junior League World Series in Kirkland, Wash.
“We put this team together with one goal in mind, that was to make it to the World Series,” FKCC head coach Chris Redden said. “That’s our goal, we’ll see if we can achieve it."
Floyds Knobs hadn’t fielded a Junior League (i.e. the teenage division of Little League) team in several years, but Redden pushed for one. Especially after the Major All-Star squad he coached last summer won the state tournament before losing in the Central Region Tournament final.
Of FKCC’s 12 players, six (Addison Marcum, Kynlee Howell, Emory Hegedus, Aubrey Duckworth, Emma Warren and Lindsay Platt) were members of that Major team. Out of the other six (Lily Philpott, Lainey Weber, Alayna Kolish, Kendall Maher, Charley Allgeier and Claire Belcher), several are from other local districts.
“Little League signed off on us pulling our teams together,” Redden said.
Floyds Knobs dominated the recent state tournament by outscoring its opponents 81-0. On the flip side, its pitchers only allowed one hit over the four games and never allowed a baserunner past second.
“We had a goal in mind to compete, and we did that and we won,” Duckworth said.
Duckworth is one of four pitchers, along with Philpott, Weber and Warren, Redden will rely on at the regional.
“We have four pitchers, which is really good,” said the coach, who also likes what he has at the plate. “One-through-12 we’re pretty solid from a batting standpoint.
“What it all boils down to right now is moving runners and getting them in a position to score. We’re trying to teach the girls to be strategic about their batting. Before they get up to the plate they need to be evaluating the field, saying ‘OK, I’ve got a runner on first, what do I need to be doing to move my runner? Which area of the field do I need to be positioning the ball so the runner can advance?' So if the coach doesn’t call bunt, or something, they, on their own, should be saying, ‘OK, I need to hit it to this part of the field, or that part of the field, so that I can move my runner.’ Really I think that’s what it’s all going to boil down to in the end — if we can move our runners we will win. … Our team is built around speed. So we’re going to have to win our games with stealing, passed balls and taking advantage of the bases.”
FKCC likely won’t have an easy road to the region title, though. Floyds Knobs will face Michigan, the reigning region and World Series champion, at 3 p.m. Thursday in its first game of the tourney.
“Ultimately I don’t know what they have to offer, but we have a lot to offer,” Redden said. “We’ve scrimmaged some older teams, some 16U teams and held our own.
“We’re just a pretty talented little team. I’m anxious to see what we can do.”
And what FKCC wants to do is simple.
“To win,” Hegedus and Warren said in unison.
.
JUNIOR LEAGUE CENTRAL REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
At Legends Field, Pendleton Heights High School
Game 1: Kentucky vs. Iowa, 10 a.m. Thursday
Game 2: Missouri vs. Illinois, 12:30 p.m. Thursday
Game 3: Michigan vs. Floyds Knobs, 3 p.m. Thursday
Game 4: Ohio vs. Game 1 winner, 10 a.m. Friday
Game 5: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 12:30 p.m. Friday
Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 3 p.m. Friday
Game 7: Game 1 loser vs. Game 5 loser, 5:30 p.m. Friday
Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 8 p.m. Friday
Game 9: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 10 a.m. Saturday
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 12:30 p.m. Saturday
Game 11: Game 10 winner vs. Game 9 loser, 3 p.m. Saturday
Game 12 (final): Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 1 p.m. Sunday