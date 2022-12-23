Purdue coach Matt Painter said players have to be ready for their opportunity, and Trey Kaufman-Renn was certainly prepared when his number was called against New Orleans.
The former Silver Creek High School star scored a career-high 24 points in 26 minutes of action off the bench Wednesday in No. 1 Purdue’s 74-53 victory over New Orleans.
Kaufman-Renn shot 8 of 10 from the field and also 8 of 10 from the free throw line. He added two rebounds and two assists in the game, as the Boilermakers(12-0) needed the lift with big man Zach Edey out due to sickness.
“Trey Kaufman is a great example here. He deserves to play more than 8 minutes a game, but you only get 200 minutes as a coach,” Painter said in reference to dividing playing time amongst players on the court.
Kaufman-Renn sat out last season. He had surgery in November 2021 and recovered by the spring, setting him up with four years of eligibility as the 6’9 forward is a redshirt freshman in 2022-23.
Kaufman-Renn led Silver Creek to back-to-back 3A state titles in 2019 and 2021, as COVID-19 led to the cancellation of the 2020 tournament.
During his senior season with the Dragons, Kaufman-Renn averaged 24.5 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. He was the runner-up for Indiana Mr. Basketball.
Painter said Kaufman-Renn and other Purdue front-court players may not see the number of minutes they deserve based on their talents due to Edey’s abilities, but added they stay positive and contribute when their time comes.
Kaufman-Renn displayed Wednesday that he can be a major contributor on the nation’s top team when called upon, Painter said.
“For him to get this opportunity, it just kind of shows you where his mind is,” Painter said of Kaufman-Renn. “He kept his focus on his work and he played well.”
For the season, Kaufman-Renn is averaging 6.8 points and 2.7 rebounds per game.
“It just feels good to just play basketball again. Obviously when you’re on a really good team, that helps too,” Kaufman-Renn said after the New Orleans victory.
“You win a lot of games, so it’s been fun.”
When asked about his career-high scoring performance, Kaufman-Renn said it was the result of working hard in practice.
The Purdue players understand how talented Edey is and know he’s the leader, especially on offense, Kaufman-Renn said. The Boilermakers have a deep roster and can step up when the big man is out or in other situations, he continued.
“Obviously coach Painter has done a great job of recruiting people who want to win and are competitive,” Kaufman-Renn said.
Purdue will next be in action Thursday when the Boilermakers host Florida A&M at 5 p.m.
