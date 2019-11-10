Romeo Langford made a splash in his G League debut Saturday night for the Maine Red Claws, posting a stat line of 27 points, five rebounds, two assists and six blocked shots.
HIGHLISHTS: @yeahyeah22 with 27 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists and 6 BLOCKS in the W! #CrustaceanNation @celtics pic.twitter.com/8e7eB29N9v— Maine Red Claws (@maineredclaws) November 10, 2019
The New Albany native, a first-round pick by the Boston Celtics, had been sent to Maine to get some playing time after playing limited minutes in the preseason due to a knee sprain. Langford did not play at all in the summer after having surgery to repair a ligament in his shooting hand.
Langford only saw 14 seconds of action in one game with Boston after being activated. But opportunity is presenting itself with the Celtics.
Earlier in the day Saturday, the Celtics lost small forward Gordon Hayward to a broken hand. The Celtics recalled Langford on Sunday and he'll be available to potentially make his true debut in the Boston rotation Tuesday at TD Garden against the Dallas Mavericks.
The Celtics will take a 7-1 record into the game.
