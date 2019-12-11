INDIANAPOLIS — Romeo Langford was back home again in Indiana on Wednesday night.
The former New Albany High School star, Indiana University standout and current Boston Celtics rookie made his first appearance as a professional in his home state. Although he was surprisingly active for the game, the 6-foot-4 guard did not play in the Indiana Pacers’ come-from-behind 122-117 win over Boston at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
For Langford it was a happy homecoming, especially returning to the place he led the Bulldogs to the Class 4A 2016 state championship.
“It’s a lot of fond memories being here,” Langford said at the Celtics' shootaround earlier Wednesday. “It’s nice to be back in familiar ground and just nice to be here to be able to have people that grew up watching me play to be able to come back and see me again.”
Langford was originally listed as “out” for Wednesday’s game by the Celtics on Tuesday. However with veteran guard Marcus Smart out due to a left-eye infection, it opened up a spot on the bench for Langford. The 2018 Indiana Mr. Basketball, whose rookie season has been plagued by injuries, was in uniform on the Celtics’ bench for the first time since early in the season.
Langford had been sidelined by back-to-back right ankle sprains he suffered early in the season.
“I just gotta keep pushing,” said Langford, who has logged only 14.4 seconds of game time so far this season. “It’s a long season, have a long career ahead.”
A large contingent of Southern Indiana residents made the trip up Interstate 65 on Wednesday to see Langford's return to the Hoosier state in what was billed "New Albany Night" by the Pacers.
Langford and the Celtics will be back in action tonight, when Boston hosts the Philadelphia 76ers at 8 p.m. (TNT). After that, Boston has five consecutive days without a game. During that time Langford will likely play with the Maine Red Claws, the Celtics' G League affiliate.
“The plan of attack is, once we hit this long stretch where we have off, is to have him go play [in Maine]," Boston coach Brad Stevens said. "He just needs to play. But we’re encouraged by him. We’re really encouraged by him.”
Former Purdue graduate Carsen Edwards, meanwhile, played seven minutes and sank a first-half 3-pointer.
Edwards, who led the Big Ten in scoring at 24.3 points per game at Purdue last season as a 6-foot-1 shooting guard, has shown flashes of scoring ability off the bench for the Celtics before hitting a recent offensive funk. Edwards scored 18 points in a Nov. 13 game against Washington but hasn’t scored in double figures since. He entered Wednesday averaging 4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 11.4 minutes.
“It’s a learning experience, and at the end of the day, I understood what I was getting into,” Edwards said. “I was coming to a team that has a lot of good players, so I’m just trying to get in where I can fit in and just trying to focus daily on my role.”
Like Langford, Edwards signed autographs for a large contingent of Purdue fans who came to see him play.
“Not being too far from campus, it brings some memories back,” Edwards said.
Stevens said given the playing time hierarchy on the Celtics, Edwards has done a good job filling and accepting his role.
“Carsen’s role is obviously to come in and pressure the ball, and then take and make shots when they present themselves,” Stevens said. “It’s a little bit different, and it’s hard to adjust to, but he’s done a good job, and he’s had his moments. We think we can throw him in a game and he can change the complexion of a game in a couple of possessions, which at this age and stage is pretty good.”
Despite playing for rival teams last season, Edwards said he’s developed a friendship with Langford as the two have gone through their ups and downs as rookies.
“We’re still going through it together, so we’re good friends and we talk a lot,” Edwards said. “We hang out together.”
CNHI Sports Indiana's Kevin Brockway contributed to this report.
